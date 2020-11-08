Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family was displaced after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in the Upper Land Park area, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday in an apartment living room along Kemble Street, directly next to the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery.
An investigator was called in due to items found in the living room, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported and no other units were affected by the blaze.
