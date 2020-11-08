SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The National Weather Service issued on Sunday a Frost Advisory for the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley lasting overnight through Monday morning.
The NWS Sacramento said the freezing temperatures in the areas will reach as low as the high 20s to low 30s
The advisory comes as a result of a cold front that has moved into Northern California over the weekend.
The winter-like weather has produced the first major snowfall in the Sierra and briefly caused chain controls on Interstate 80, Highway 50 and other highways between the Sacramento Valley and Truckee areas.
Caltrans said at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday that chain controls were in place from Twin Bridges to Meyers. Chain control conditions changed consistently on Sunday.
The exact timeframe for the Frost Advisory is 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. The freeze warning stretches from up north in Redding down south through Merced.