By Richie Ramos
STOCKTON (CBS13) – An attempted homicide suspect accused of shooting a person during a family dispute on Halloween night in Stockton was arrested on Sunday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the arrest of David Chamblin, 27, who is accused of shooting a person on Halloween night in Stockton (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

David Chamblin, 27, was located shortly after noon in the 2200 block of Willow Street in Stockton, just north of John C. Fremont School, and taken into custody.

Chamblin allegedly showed up at an address in the 1900 block of Auto Avenue on Oct. 31 and shot the victim in the thigh during the family dispute and fled.

More from CBS Sacramento:

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

