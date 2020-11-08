Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is in the hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in Sacramento, authorities said.
The Sacramento Police Department said the stabbing happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of 40th Avenue, just southwest of the intersection of Fruitridge and Power Inn roads.
The victim was only described as female. An identity or age was not given. Details regarding her condition were not available.
Investigators said an arrest has not yet been made and a suspect description was not available.
