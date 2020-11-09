Turkey Takeover In Elk Grove NeighborhoodAn Elk Grove neighborhood has been dealing with some fowl visitors lately, and they’re making their presence felt.

Acampo Community Searching For Answers After Teen Killed In ShootingThe San Joaquin County Sheriff's office has identified the 15-year-old shooting victim who died in an Acampo trailer park last week as Dominic Martinez.

CHP Officer Checking For Speeding Drivers Injured In CrashA California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a crash Monday while trying to catch speeding drivers south of Stockton.

Dixon Police Searching For Vehicle Of Interest In Deadly Hit And RunPolice in Dixon are asking for the public's help to find the driver of an SUV identified as a "vehicle of interest" in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian.

Christmas Coming Early, Many Welcoming The Holiday CheerThe arrival of the Capitol Christmas tree has many in the holiday spirit, but some stores had their trees up three weeks ago.

