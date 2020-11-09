Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a crash Monday while trying to catch speeding drivers south of Stockton.
The CHP says the officer was behind the metal guard rail on Highway 99 holding a radar gun when two cars suddenly braked. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Highlander, flipped and hit the officer.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The driver of the Toyota was also hospitalized.
Officials do not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. No arrests have been made.