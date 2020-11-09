ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen is declaring victory in the hotly-contested race for Elk Grove mayor.

Mayor-elect Singh-Allen says current mayor Steve Ly called her on Monday to concede. She is leading by about 6,600 votes.

In a statement Monday, Singh-Allen said, “This win is not about me, it is about the well being of Elk Grove.

I look forward to being a champion for our city and bringing our community together. Whether you supported me or not, I invite you to work with me to move our city forward. From now on, everyone has a seat at the table. Elk Grove’s best days are ahead.”

The mayor-elect plans to focus on COVID economic recovery as well as a traffic congestion and transportation plan.

According to her campaign, Singh-Allen is the first directly-elected Sikh woman mayor in the country.

Sacramento County election officials will give another ballot update on Tuesday. There are still 260,000 ballots left to be counted county-wide.

More From CBS Sacramento