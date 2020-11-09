ACAMPO (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office has identified the 15-year-old shooting victim who died in an Acampo trailer park last week as Dominic Martinez.

Investigators say his 17-year-old killer admitted to the crime at the scene. Several days later, neighbors say they’re staying inside, still shaken, after learning one teen boy shot another last Friday.

“I heard a lot of noise and I came out. They said it was a 15-year-old boy shot in the head,” said neighbor Fina Ayala.

One neighbor saw a teen handcuffed and being questioned by police outside the home.

“The guy that shot him stayed there and waited for the cops, and said, ‘I’m the one that shot him,'” said Ayala.

Now she’s asking how such a young person got a gun.

“I don’t think it belonged to those kids, maybe the parents or they just get ahold of it,” said Ayala.

A neighbor who didn’t want to appear on camera says she saw the gun on the ground outside her bedroom window. She then heard Martinez’s mother screaming in grief, saying, “How could you do this to my baby?”

That neighbor says she believes the teenagers knew each other but doesn’t more about their relationship.

San Joaquin County detectives are not releasing the name of the suspected shooter or charges, calling it an “active shooting investigation.” They are not confirming whether the shooting was targeted.