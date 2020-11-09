Comments
DENAIR (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a witness who saw a shooting between deputies and a man in Denair Sunday evening.
Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Gratton Road. At one point, they say they encountered the subject and the shooting soon followed.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff’s office believes a witness happened to be driving in the area nearby at the time of the shooting. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective K. Sulkowski at 209-525-7032 or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.