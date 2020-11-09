Many Ready For Holiday Cheer As Christmas Tree Arrives DowntownThe arrival of the Capitol Christmas tree has many in the holiday spirit, but some stores had their trees up three weeks ago.

Sheriff's Department Looking For Person Who Witnessed Deputy-Involved Shooting In DenairThe Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is looking for a witness who saw a shooting between deputies and a man in Denair Sunday evening.

California Seeing Largest Jump In Coronavirus Cases In MonthsCalifornia's coronavirus cases are at their highest levels in months, a disquieting reality Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday was “obviously sobering."

Police Searching For SUV In Connection With Dixon Fatal Hit And RunPolice in Dixon are asking for the public's help to find the driver of an SUV identified as a "vehicle of interest" in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Sunday.