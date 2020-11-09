Fire Damages Home On Duryea Drive In South SacramentoTwo people were displaced by a fire at their South Sacramento home over the weekend.

Pfizer Says Early Analysis Shows Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% EffectiveDrugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective -- a much better than expected efficacy if the trend continues.

2 Years Later, Some Camp Fire Survivors Are Rebuilding But Not ReturningEven two years later, the Red Cross continues helping many rebuild their homes and spirits after the devastating Camp Fire. It was such a traumatizing event and some who have yet to move back to their homes may never return.

Sacramento City Council To Consider Ban Of Certain Businesses To Clean Up Part Of Folsom BoulevardSacramento City Hall is battling back against blight by attempting to ban some businesses from a busy corridor.