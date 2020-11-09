ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs

Click here to watch the Governor’s latest updates for Californians.

Comments

Leave a Reply