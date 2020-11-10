30-Year-Old Pilot From Rancho Cordova Killed In Nevada County Plane CrashA pilot from Rancho Cordova died after a plane crash in Nevada County Tuesday afternoon.

2 minutes ago

Wildlife Officials Capture, Release Tahoe Bear Known To Break Into Gas Station StoreThe California Department of Fish and Wildlife has captured a bear it says became a viral video sensation for its frequent stops inside a Kings Beach gas station store.

32 minutes ago

Student Hit During Natomas Sideshow Released From HospitalA Sacramento State student who was badly hurt in a sideshow hit and run two months ago has been released from the hospital.

45 minutes ago

Advocates Fighting To Keep VFW Posts OpenA new surge of coronavirus cases is forcing businesses in Northern California to once again close their doors. Places like VFW posts and American Legions, which are classified as bars, may have to close as coronavirus cases spike and counties move backward in the state's tiers.

52 minutes ago

Placer County Leaders Backing Off EnforcementAs businesses scramble to adjust, Placer County leaders are promising to back off, telling business owners to do whatever it takes to stay afloat.

1 hour ago