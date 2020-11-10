SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State student who was badly hurt in a sideshow hit and run two months ago has been released from the hospital.
Austin Dubinetskiy suffered a severe brain injury and internal bleeding when he was run over at a sideshow in Natomas back in September. Police are investigating witness accounts that he was pushed into the path of an out-of-control car.
Two months after the crash, Dubinetskiy finally got to leave the hospital Tuesday to continue his recovery at home. His mom talked about his recovery on Instagram and posted pictures and video of the ride home.
Sacramento police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHbB3NaHfKw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link