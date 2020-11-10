CERES (CBS13) — A Ceres man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing his seven-month-old stepchild, police say.

Ceres police say, back on the night of Nov. 2, a couple called 911 to report that their child had stopped breathing. The pair were driving to the hospital, but they were told to stop so that an ambulance could meet them.

The baby, a 7-month-old, was found to have suffered multiple broken bones, police say.

Detectives soon started investigating the case. Police say that, during the investigation, the baby’s step-father – 29-year-old Ezequiel Valenzuela – claimed he dropped the baby. However, detectives were told by the baby’s 3-year-old sister that Valenzuela allegedly threw the baby against a wall.

After developing some corroborating evidence, detectives arrested Valenzuela. He is now facing charges of willful cruelty and willfully inflicting injury to a child.

Police say the baby, who had several injuries in various stages of healing, and the 3-year-old sister have both been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.