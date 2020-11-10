TURLOCK (CBS13) — An 11-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Turlock Sunday evening.
The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lander and Lindwood Avenues. Police say 25-year-old Josue Levya hit a man on a motorcycle before plowing into a Honda Civic with five people inside, including the 11-year-old girl.
Officials said the child was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The man riding the motorcycle was also taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. The four other occupants of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries.
Levya allegedly ran from the scene Sunday night but turned himself in on Monday morning. He is now facing manslaughter charges and multiple charges of hit and run causing injury.
Investigators say high speeds were a factor in the collisions. It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Officials have not released the identity of the 11-year-old girl.
Anyone with information about these crashes is asked to contact the Turlock Police Department.
