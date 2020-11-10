ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcyclist just east of Sacramento Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. along Jackson Road, west of Watt Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that the motorcyclist has died.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Traffic along Jackson Road is not impacted.

More details to follow.

Comments

Leave a Reply