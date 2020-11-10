Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcyclist just east of Sacramento Tuesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. along Jackson Road, west of Watt Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that the motorcyclist has died.
Traffic along Jackson Road is not impacted.
More details to follow.