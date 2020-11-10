ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Lincoln News, Placer County

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Lincoln who was allegedly found with hundreds of pills of drugs and a loaded handgun.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, late Saturday night, a deputy pulled over a car along North Foothills and Sunset boulevards. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop is unclear.

After talking with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Stockton resident Dillon Smith, deputies searched his car and quickly discovered illicit drugs in a satchel that was on the passenger seat. In total, deputies say 695 Alprazolam pills, a baggie of heroin and a baggie of meth were discovered.

A loaded Glock pistol and a large amount of cash were also discovered, deputies say.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Smith has been arrested and is now facing several drugs and firearm possession charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply