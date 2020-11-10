LINCOLN (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Lincoln who was allegedly found with hundreds of pills of drugs and a loaded handgun.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, late Saturday night, a deputy pulled over a car along North Foothills and Sunset boulevards. Exactly what prompted the traffic stop is unclear.
After talking with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Stockton resident Dillon Smith, deputies searched his car and quickly discovered illicit drugs in a satchel that was on the passenger seat. In total, deputies say 695 Alprazolam pills, a baggie of heroin and a baggie of meth were discovered.
A loaded Glock pistol and a large amount of cash were also discovered, deputies say.
Smith has been arrested and is now facing several drugs and firearm possession charges.