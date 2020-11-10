SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County has been downgraded back into the most restrictive tier of reopening as coronavirus cases begin to resurge.

On Tuesday, the California public health officials revealed that several north state counties had slid back into higher tiers.

The downgrade to the purple tier for Sacramento County means that activities like indoor dining and movie theaters – which had just started back up again with very limited capacity – are now once again restricted. Gyms and places of worship will also have to, again, operate outdoors only.

Stanislaus County also moved back into the purple “widespread” tier along with Sacramento.

Amador, El Dorado and Placer counties all also moved from the lesser orange “moderate” tier back into the red “substantial” category.

Yolo County is holding in the red tier and Solano in orange as of Tuesday, according to the state’s numbers.

Notably – unlike the previous reopening plan that saw personal care services either close or move all operations outdoors – Sacramento County’s guidance will allow hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and the like continue indoor operations as long as they maintain mitigation measures.

California health officials note that ICU hospitalizations have increased by 29.6 percent over the past two weeks statewide, while the 7-day positivity rate has also crept above 4 percent for the first time since August.