Online Pet Therapy For Students In VacavilleFor many, petting a dog is the best therapy, but some students in Vacaville are learning that reading to them can be even better.

19 minutes ago

Plane Crash In Nevada CountyThe plane crashed in the area of Meadow Drive and Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon.

27 minutes ago

Series Of Burglaries Reported At UC DavisThere have been a series of burglaries at UC Davis and criminals are reportedly taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer people on campus.

2 hours ago

11/10/20 PM Digi-CastStaying cool with some rain for the end of the week.

2 hours ago

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast - Nov. 10, 2020Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.

4 hours ago