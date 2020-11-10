NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A small plane crashed in the area of Meadow Drive and Highway 174 in Nevada County Tuesday afternoon.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported engine problems before crashing into trees about a mile and half outside of the Nevada County Airport in Grass Valley. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m.
The pilot was flying a single-engine Piper PA-38, the FAA said. No injuries have been reported at this time. According to the FAA, the pilot was the only person on board.
Multiple agencies including the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Officials will be at the scene for “an extended period of time.”
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
@PCP_FIRE and @OphirHillFire responded to an aircraft down in the area of Meadow Drive and Highway 174. The Nevada County Sheriffs Office and other agencies will be at the scene for an extended amount of time. Please use caution when in the area. #Planecrash #NevadaCounty #CA pic.twitter.com/0IXZyBbGLm
— PCPFire (@PCP_FIRE) November 11, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.