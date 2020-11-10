Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who has worked as a massage therapist in Stockton for decades has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, authorities say.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, on Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant at the 1900 block of 9th Street business.
Deputies say the man, 53-year-old Emiliano Canada-Vargas, had worked at the business for about 30 years despite not having any formal schooling in massage.
Canada-Vargas was arrested. He is now facing charges of forcible rape and sexual assault.
Investigators believe there could be more victims. Anyone other possible victim is urged to call (209) 486-4425 to talk to detectives.