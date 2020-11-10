ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:san joaquin county, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man who has worked as a massage therapist in Stockton for decades has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, on Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant at the 1900 block of 9th Street business.

Deputies say the man, 53-year-old Emiliano Canada-Vargas, had worked at the business for about 30 years despite not having any formal schooling in massage.

Canada-Vargas was arrested. He is now facing charges of forcible rape and sexual assault.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Investigators believe there could be more victims. Anyone other possible victim is urged to call (209) 486-4425 to talk to detectives.

Comments

Leave a Reply