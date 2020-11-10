DAVIS (CBS13) – There have been a series of burglaries at UC Davis and criminals are reportedly taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer people on campus.

Between October 29 and November 8, there were 14 reports of burglaries, according to UC Davis spokesperson Andy Fell.

Campus police have responded to the incidents by increasing patrols. They urge people to check doors and windows to make sure they’re locked and to report suspicious activity.

Fell says that due to the pandemic, some buildings are used much less, while some aren’t being used at all.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call UC Davis Police at 530-754-2677.