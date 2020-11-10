ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Winters news

WINTERS (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Winters man has died after a crash in Winters late Monday night, police say.

Winters police said, a little after 10 p.m., officers responded to County Road 89 north of Neimann Street to investigate a major-injury crash.

Officers found that a sedan had gone off the side of the road and crashed into two trees. The driver – identified as 21-year-old Leopoldo Guzman – was the only person in the car, police say.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation, but officers say they have found evidence that indicates alcohol may have been a factor.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Northbound County Road 89 between Niemann Street and County Road 31 was closed into Tuesday morning as officers investigated the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply