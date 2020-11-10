Comments
WINTERS (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash in Winters late Monday night.
Winters police said, a little before 11 p.m., officers responded to County Road 89 north of Neimann Street to investigate a major-injury crash.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but only one vehicle was involved.
Police later confirmed that the crash was fatal.
Northbound County Road 89 between Niemann Street and County Road 31 was closed into Tuesday morning as officers investigated the scene.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: ‘Not Worth The Risk’
- Rocklin Trump Supporter Files Restraining Order Against Biden-Supporting Neighbor
- Beloved Dixon Restaurant Owner Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash: ‘It Hurts The Soul’
No other information, including about the person killed, has been released at this point.