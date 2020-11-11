Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A significant crash has prompted Caltrans to issue a traffic alert for eastbound Interstate 80 between Roseville and Rocklin early Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just after noon and several vehicles were involved. Cows are reportedly free on the roadway due to the crash.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, however.
A SigAlert has been issued by Caltrans for Interstate 80 just east of Highway 65. No estimated time of clearing has been given and drivers should expect significant delays for the time being.
Updates to follow.