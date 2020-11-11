RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — In-person learning is returning in one school district right before Sacramento County drops back to the state’s most restrictive tier.

“I’m leery about it,” said Nicki, a mother in the school district.

Nicki’s fourth-grade daughter Mira is heading back to campus for the first time in months. She attends a STEM school and although she’s excited about the return to in-person learning, she says she’ll still be missing the hands-on experience of science.

“You need to give students prompt and give them some supplies,” Mira said.

“They are only going to be doing reading and math lessons. She like goes to a STEM school for example. It seems like it would a crucial time to do science projects,” Mira’s mom said.

On Thursday, students including Mira will be back in the classroom as part of a hybrid learning school model. This comes just one day before Sacramento County moves back into the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

“I think it’s unwise and irresponsible at this point,” said Angelica Miklos, President of the Folsom Cordova Education Association.

She says there is a lot of concern with heading back while the county is going backward, and other districts are pausing in-person learning plans.

“Right now, we are the outliers. I mean I saw the letter that the Elk Grove superintendent sent to his families and staff and they are prudently looking at cases and they are waiting,” she said.

There is also concern about the holidays.

“It just seems like not a wise move to be starting right now, right before Thanksgiving, right before Christmas,” Miklos said.

For Lorie Hobart, distance learning has been hard for her kids.

“I’m kind of feeling as a parent is like I’m not sure that they are getting what they need just at home,” Hobart said.

The school district says all students and staff are required to wear a face covering and desks have been rearranged to allow for social distancing. Classrooms will also be sanitized between morning and afternoon cohorts

