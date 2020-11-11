Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Firefighters have contained a garage fire that spread to the attic of a residence on Grouse Court in North Highlands.
Neighbor Angelina Ponomarenko said she heard an explosion and saw a vehicle and part of the garage on fire. As she called 911, Ponomarenko said the entire garage became engulfed in flames.
Firefighters confirmed the fire spread to the attic of the house before it was contained. It appears the garage and multiple vehicles were damaged in the fire. A neighbor’s fence reportedly caught fire as well.
Ponomarenko said the neighbor inside the home got out safely. No injuries were reported.
A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising from the fire from miles away around 5 p.m.