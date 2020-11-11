Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Firefighters are working to contain a fire at a residence on Grouse Court in North Highlands.
The fire started in a garage Wednesday evening and spread to the attic of the house, a spokesperson for Metro Fire Sacramento confirmed.
A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising from the fire from miles away.
There are no reports of injuries at this time. It’s unclear if anyone was in the house at the time of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.