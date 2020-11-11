STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for the suspect who not only stole some tools out of a pickup in a Stockton neighborhood, but also lit it on fire.
The incident happened back on Oct. 22 around 4:30 a.m. Stockton police say the unknown person went up to pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home along the 3900 block of Zeally Lane.
After stealing some tools out of the back of the truck, police say the suspect then lit the bed of the truck on fire.
He was last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored newer pickup truck. Surveillance photos captured the suspect looking into the truck, but few distinguishing details were revealed.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or with any other knowledge relevant to the investigation, is urged to contact detectives at (209) 937-7311 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.