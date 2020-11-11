Placer County Leaders 'Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mandate' After Reversal Into Red TierAs businesses scramble to adjust, Placer County leaders are promising to back off, telling business owners to do whatever it takes to stay afloat.

Snowplow Driver Finds Bodies Of 2 Slain On US 395 In Eastern SierraA California state snowplow driver clearing a remote stretch of U.S. 395 in the eastern Sierra Nevada found the bodies of a man and woman who had been slain, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office said

California Fish And Wildlife Catch Kings Beach Bear Seen Inside Gas Station StoreThe California Department of Fish and Wildlife has captured a bear it says became a viral video sensation for its frequent stops inside a Kings Beach gas station store.

Advocates Fight To Keep Veterans Halls Open Amid Another Round Of ClosuresPlaces like VFW posts and American Legions, which are classified as bars, may have to close again as coronavirus cases spike and counties move backward in the state's tiers.