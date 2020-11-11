SACRAMENTO (CNN/CBS13) — Veterans Day this year is like any other November 11 where we take a moment to honor the brave men and women who have served their country.

In honor of their strength and dedication, many national restaurant chains have special deals for veterans and active military.

Here are some of the deals:

• Applebee’s – Vets and active military can get a free meal on November 11.

• Buffalo Wild Wings – Vets and active military get an order of free 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11.

• Chili’s – Vets and active military can get a free meal from their select menu on November 11 for dine-in only.

• Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a choice of a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, a slice of fruit cobbler or their All-American apple pie.

• Denny’s – Denny’s will be giving all active, non-active and veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11 from 5 a.m. to noon with military IDs.

• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Veterans and active military get a free pulled pork classic sandwich.

• Dunkin’ – Free donut to all vets and active military on November 11.

• Hooters – Veterans can stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase from a long list of wing styles.

• IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for vets and active military.

• Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee – On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

• Little Caesars – Vets and active military can get a free $5 lunch combo on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• On The Border – Free Entree: This Veterans Day, veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free pick 2 combo meal at OTB’s.

• Outback Steakhouse – Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage – This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.

• Red Lobster – On Wednesday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

• Red Robin – Free Tavern Double Burger with steak fries from November 12 to November 30 for active-military and veterans.

• Starbucks – On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

• Texas Roadhouse – is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

• Wendy’s – Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.

• Yard House- Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.

• 7-Eleven – Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day.

