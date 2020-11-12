SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Beginning Nov. 16, Costco will require all members, guests and employees – now including those previously considered exempt due to medical conditions – to wear face coverings when inside of its stores.

Costco said in an update on its COVID-19 webpage that the only persons exempt from the new policy are children under 2 years of age.

The move comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases nationwide continues to surge, even prompting counties like Sacramento to move back into the most restrictive tier in California’s four-tier reopening plan.

Previous company policy issued on May 4 included mask exemptions for guests with medical conditions.

As of Monday, Costco said those who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions must wear a face shield.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” said Craig Jelinek, president and CEO of Costco Wholesale. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Costco also has delivery options available on its website for those who cannot wear any type of face covering.