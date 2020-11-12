ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Cecilio Padilla
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers jumped in to help rescue a dog that had gotten loose on Interstate 80 in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police say, Wednesday afternoon, two of their officers were on their way back from the jail when they ran into some traffic on the freeway. They soon noticed that some cars were stopped on the eastbound side of I-80 at Madison Avenue.

The dog with one of its new friends after being rescued. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department)

Apparently, some Good Samaritans had stopped after noticing a dog frantically running on the freeway.

The dog had hidden itself under one of the cars. But, the officers got down and were able to get under the car and pull the pup to safety.

It’s unclear who owns the dog.

