RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — In-person learning is returning to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District one day before the county falls into a more restrictive coronavirus alert tier.

Making the move before Sacramento County gets downgraded means schools will not be required to continue with distance learning.

This means nearly 5,000 students will be headed back to class for in-person learning.

Elementary school students return for in-person instruction in the Folsom Cordova School District. ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ pic.twitter.com/8sYVg9qVgd — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) November 12, 2020

On Thursday, as classes resumed, some parents were nervous but also supportive of the district’s decision.

“It sounds like their school is taking precautions, there’s very limited kids in the classroom and they all have to wear masks,” said parent Lorie Hobart.

Still, Angelica Miklos, president of the Folsom Cordova Education Association, says moving forwards when the county is going backwards is unwise.

“Right now, we’re the outliers,” Miklos said. “I saw the letter that the Elk Grove superintendent sent to his families and staff and they are prudently looking at cases and they’re waiting.”

Elk Grove and Natomas Unified had tentative plans to reopen for in-person classes if the county stayed in a lower tier, but those plans appear to be on hold after Sacramento moved into purple status.

“It just seems like not a wise move to be starting right now – right before Thanksgiving, right before Christmas,” Miklos said.

Staff and students in Folsom Cordova schools will be required to wear masks and desks have been rearranged to enforce social distancing. More sanitation protocols will also be in effect.