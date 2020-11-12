FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A man is facing arson and attempted murder charges after detectives say he tried to light an occupied motorhome in Foresthill on fire.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, around 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, a resident of a motorhome in Foresthill reported waking up to noises outside. The resident went outside to find out what was going on and noticed a man he knew – 65-year-old Robert Byron Palmer – standing there.

Palmer quickly ran off to his vehicle and drove off. It was at this point the resident noticed smoke and flames started to come out from the back of his home.

Apparently, a stack of firewood has been lit with a burning road flare – right under the propane tank of the trailer. The resident was able quickly put out the fire, deputies say.

An arrest warrant was soon issued for Palmer. The next day, he was arrested in Vallejo.

Palmer, a Foresthill resident, is now facing attempted murder and arson charges. He has been booked into jail.