LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi-based winery has been named American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

Michael David Winery, which was established in 1984, received the honor as part of the magazine’s 2020 Wine Star Awards.

“Over 150 years of family farming paved the way for Michael David Winery to reach this point, and while we’re elated by this honor, we assure you we don’t do it for the awards—we do it to honor tradition, foster community, and protect our land… and because we kind of like wine!” the winery said in a Facebook post.

Brothers and co-owners Michael and David Phillips are fifth-generation grape growers, according to the winery’s website, and say their family legacy and love for the city are at the center of what drives their sustainability.

“This award commemorates not only the diverse Michael David wine lineup, but also our commitment to leaving the world better than we found it… and the Freaky fun we have while we’re at it,” the winery said.

Wine Enthusiast said Michael David Winery has led a 36-year legacy of innovation, creativity and leadership in promoting the city of Lodi as a high-quality grape-growing destination.

“Wine Enthusiast is proud to honor the Michael David Winery as American Winery of the Year, recognizing the Phillips family’s successes and outstanding service to consumers, the wine trade and their wine-growing community in Lodi,” Wine Enthusiast said.