PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A mountain biker who was rescued after falling over a hillside from a trail died from their injuries, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the rescue mission happened last week and the agency’s search and rescue team assisted the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office in the efforts to find and get the biker to safety.
Placer County authorities said the biker fell from a remote, mountainous trail into a secluded and steep location.
The mountain biker was successfully rescued from the area but later died from their injuries, officials said.
No further information was released.