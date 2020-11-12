California Nears Grim Milestone Of 1 Million COVID-19 CasesCalifornia will be the second state — behind Texas — to eclipse a million known cases. The grim milestone in a state of 40 million comes as the U.S. has surpassed 10 million infections.

Mountain Biker Rescued From Hillside Fall In Placer County Dies From InjuriesA mountain biker who was rescued after falling over a hillside from a trail died from their injuries, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Denair Man, 79, Shot By Deputies After He Allegedly Drove Tractor At ThemLaw enforcement officers say they were forced to fire at a Denair man after a chaotic incident that ended with a Bobcat tractor crashing through a fence and driving at citizens and deputies.

In-Person Learning Resumes At Folsom-Cordova Unified - Just Before DeadlineIn-person learning is returning to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District one day before the county falls into a more restrictive coronavirus alert tier.