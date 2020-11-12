STOCKTON (CBS13) – In a report released Thursday detailing coronavirus-related hospitalizations, San Joaquin County said that its intensive care units are operating at 104 percent capacity.

There are 103 ICU beds in the county, and 18 of those patients (17 percent) are positive with COVID-19, according to the report released by the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency.

The county also said 72 percent of its 705 total hospital beds are in use, with 62 patients (9 percent) battling COVID-19.

Hospitals in the county reported a total of 62 patients who were positive for COVID-19, the county reported.

San Joquin County on Thursday also said there were zero reported coronavirus-related deaths within the county over the last 24 hours.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the county had reported on its coronavirus dashboard that a total of 23,224 positive COVID-19 cases over the course of the pandemic. There have also been a total of 500 reported deaths. Overall, the county estimates that over 21,600 patients have recovered from the virus.