STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers with the Stockton Police Department arrested a person accused of stabbing a woman early Wednesday.
According to the department, Grisel Rivas, 22, was involved in an argument with a 22-year-old man when Rivas attempted to stab the man.
Police said Rivas missed and stabbed a 20-year-old woman who was nearby.
The stabbing happened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street, just south of Highway 4 and a couple of blocks west of Eden Gleason Park.
The victim suffered what police described as a non-life-threatening injury and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Rivas faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.