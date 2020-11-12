ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:stabbing, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers with the Stockton Police Department arrested a person accused of stabbing a woman early Wednesday.

According to the department, Grisel Rivas, 22, was involved in an argument with a 22-year-old man when Rivas attempted to stab the man.

Police said Rivas missed and stabbed a 20-year-old woman who was nearby.

The stabbing happened just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street, just south of Highway 4 and a couple of blocks west of Eden Gleason Park.

The victim suffered what police described as a non-life-threatening injury and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rivas faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

