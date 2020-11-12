ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Trump supporters held a drive-thru parade Thursday night for a Rocklin man who said he was harassed for supporting the president.
Cars and trucks, some sporting Trump flags, drove past Michael Mason’s home Thursday, honking and cheering.
Mason filed for a restraining order against his neighbor who supports President-elect Joe Biden. He says his doorbell camera captured video of the neighbor’s children harassing his family with Biden chants outside his home.
“I’m tired of getting harassed all the time,” Mason told CBS13. “My kids don’t want to come outside.”
He said they also wrote, “Black Lives Matter” and “LGBTQ” in chalk outside his home.
“I went down there and asked them, ‘Well, why didn’t you write this in front of your house, or anybody else’s house? Why mine?’ And they just laughed at me,” he said.
More from CBS Sacramento