DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in at least some of the burglaries UC Davis police have been investigating over the past two weeks.

Officials said, early Thursday morning, police officers responded to an alarm at the UC Davis Medical Group clinic building along West Covell Boulevard near campus. With the help of City of Davis police, a perimeter was quickly set up in the area.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Bluehawk Gonzales, was arrested as he walked out of the building. He was allegedly carrying a cash box, police say.

UC Davis police detectives said they had identified Gonzales as a possible suspect in the string of burglaries that had happened across campus recently. A total of 15 burglaries had taken place since late October, police say.

After Gonzales’ arrest, police said they discovered several items that had been stolen in those burglaries in his possession.

Exactly how many on-campus burglaries he’s suspected in is unclear.

More from CBS Sacramento:

City of Davis police are also looking into whether he’s possibly linked to other recent burglaries in their jurisdiction.

Security patrols have increased at the UC Davis campus in response to the string of burglaries.