ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The rain and chilly temperatures did not put a damper on a drive-in concert in Roseville Friday night.
Hundreds came together, socially distant, to see Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY perform in the parking lot of Denio’s Farmers Market. The concert, presented by local radio station 103.9 The Fish, was part of the duo’s “A Drummer Boy Drive-In” Christmas tour.
People mostly stayed in their cars and watched the concert from inside. Others sat in their truck beds or sat on top of the car so they could see the stage.
CBS13 spoke to a couple that said a concert like this is a way to raise people’s spirits at a time that has been very stressful and depressing.
“Everybody is going through this in some way or another, everybody’s suffering through this time in one way or another and when we’re talking about health we’re also talking about mental and spiritual health,” Jeff Poppinga said.
Most concert attendees wore masks and stayed close to their vehicles.