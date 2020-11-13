Sacramento's Tier Drop Meets Drop In Temperatures As Businesses Move Back OutdoorsA drop in tier has met a drop in temperatures in Sacramento County. As restaurant dining is being forced back outside amid the ongoing pandemic, this time the cold and rain are also in the mix.

2-Month-Old Baby In PICU Following Alleged Child Abuse In Stockton; Father In CustodyA 2-month old baby is in pediatric intensive care and the father is in police custody accused of child abuse, the Stockton Police Department announced on Friday.

Homeless Camps Threaten Sacramento Critical Infrastructure: 'Our City Could Be Brought To Its Knees'Sacramento officials say a growing number of homeless camps set on critical infrastructure around the city are putting the public at risk.

'Getting To Be Too Much:' 2020 Piling On Stressors, Rain Dumping More On Seasonal BluesIf the gloomy skies have you feeling down, you're not alone.