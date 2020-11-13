SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole at a high rate of speed in the Arden Arcade area on Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way. CHP investigators at the scene said the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit two power poles.

The driver, a man, was briefly trapped in the car and suffered what officers say were minor injuries. Investigators said there was one other person in the car at the time of the crash, but he walked away uninjured.

Photos from the scene show major damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle and windshield, as well as one of the power poles broken into two separate pieces.

The roadway in the area was briefly closed down but it has since reopened.