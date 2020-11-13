ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
By Elisabeth Smith
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police vehicle crashed into another vehicle while responding to a call Friday afternoon.

According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when they collided with another vehicle at Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. The crash happened around 2:50 p.m.

The officer was not injured, but police say the other driver, an adult female, was transported to the hospital “for a complaint of pain.”

Police did not release any more information about the incident.

