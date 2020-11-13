Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man died after crashing a truck into a ditch along the Old River Road near Woodland, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.
Woodland area CHP said the crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. near the Old River Road and County Road 124, near the Interstate 5 on-ramp east of Woodland.
The man was the only person in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Just before 4 p.m., authorities said the Old River Road was limited to one-way traffic in the area and all roadways would be open within 30 minutes.
