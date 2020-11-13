MINA, Nev. (CBS13/CNN) — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit rural Nevada in the early Friday morning hours was felt all the way to California, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake hit a little more than 20 miles southeast of Mina and was followed by aftershocks nearby. Mina is about 160 miles southeast of Reno.
According to the USGS shake map, the quake was felt all the way into California in the Sierra National Forest.
The quake originally registered as a 5.5, but it has since been downgraded to a 5.3 magnitude.
Earlier this year, Nevada saw its largest earthquake in 66 years, when a 6.5 magnitude quake hit a remote area about 225 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
The powerful May earthquake was felt “in the Reno-Tahoe area, and also throughout the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys in California,” Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, said then.
It was the first large one the state had felt since 1954, he added.
