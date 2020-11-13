LOOMIS (CBS13) — It was one of the first school districts to return to in-person learning, but now Placer Union is retreating back to distance learning for at least two weeks as coronavirus cases surge in California.

The Placer Union High School District prepared for months in order to send students back to class safety. In September, their schools welcomed students back to campus.

Students had to follow arrows directing them to classrooms, take daily temperature checks, and sit at desks with dividers between students. All students and staff also had to wear masks.

However, on Thursday, the district announced that their schools would be returning to a modified distance learning model starting next week.

All students will be distance learning, but teachers will be teaching from campus. With the Thanksgiving break, the district hopes that the next two weeks will help stabilize the COVID-19 trend line.

Placer County was one of several counties that got downgraded to a higher coronavirus alert tier this week. California as a whole has seen its infection rate creep up – and on Thursday, it became the second state to reach a total of 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Placer Union district officials say they plan on resuming in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.