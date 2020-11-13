Police Still Searching For Missing Rocklin Man Raymond WrightRocklin police are still searching for a man who has been missing for almost three years.

Leap of Faith? Some Churches Choose To Continue Indoor ServicesAs some counties move into the most restrictive 'purple tier,' worshipping indoors becomes prohibited as part of state and county orders. But some area churches are opting to continue hosting their congregations inside.

Scott Peterson Will Stay In San Quentin Awaiting Possible RetrialAlmost 16 years to the day since he was convicted of murdering his wife and unborn son, a court decided Scott Peterson will stay in state prison while he moves closer to a possible retrial of his case.

Sacramento's Tier Drop Meets Drop In Temperatures As Businesses Move Back OutdoorsA drop in tier has met a drop in temperatures in Sacramento County. As restaurant dining is being forced back outside amid the ongoing pandemic, this time the cold and rain are also in the mix.