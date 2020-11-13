Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin police are still searching for a man who has been missing for almost three years.
Police say Raymond Wright lived in Rocklin and worked in Rio Linda. His pickup truck was found back in January of 2018, a couple of weeks after he went missing.
His family told CBS13 Wright had a confrontation with a stranger in his brother’s home shortly before his disappearance. Since then, there have not been any leads on his whereabouts.
Police say they “pinged” Wright’s phone and found it was last tracked to the Rio Linda and North Highlands area.