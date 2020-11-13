SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento YMCA has joined the long list of coronavirus casualties.

The “Y” announced to members and staff it will be closing through at least the end of the year because of money troubles and California COVID restrictions.

“Well, a little disappointed,” YMCA member Bill Ferguson said.

Ferguson got a final Tai Chi class in at the Sacramento YMCA just as the announcement went out.

“We heard a little bit about it but we didn’t know for sure. Then, they said today’s the last class,” Ferguson said.

The Sacramento YMCA has lost more than 70 percent of its membership since the start of the pandemic.

Despite COVID prevention protocols in place like temperature readings at check-in, many people have stayed away.

Part-time employee Christian Carpenter will be one of nearly 70 staff members now furloughed by the closure.

“It’s just really devastating to hear that I can’t go back to work and have that little part-time gig that I love so much,” Carpenter said.

Besides Sacramento’s YMCA, Woodland and Oroville’s YMCAs are also shutting down, for now. Getting the doors back open will depend on membership numbers rising again.

“It will be a very competitive landscape,” YMCA Marketing Director Al Goldberg said. “When we make these decisions we don’t take it lightly. You know when you work for a non-profit you don’t do it to become rich. It’s one of those things where the reward is the service.”

The YMCA is keeping its childcare center open and will continue feeding the hungry by serving meals to children who would go without during school closures.