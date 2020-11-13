Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra above 3,000 feet. It lasts until 10 p.m. Friday night.
Be prepared for snow-covered and slippery roads, reduced visibility, travel delays, and possible chain controls.
📣Reminder: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the #Sierra #KnowBeforeYouGo
🌨️Forecast: https://t.co/7FMe5tNm40
🚗Roads: https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a & 1-800-428-ROAD #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wLZgJJYWDh
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 13, 2020
Below are the current chain controls in effect:
Interstate 80
- Eastbound at Applegate
- Westbound in Truckee
Highway 50
- Eastbound at Twin Bridges
- Highway 50 at Meyers
Highway 20 at Bear Valley
You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.