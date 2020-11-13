ELECTION RESULTS:See current results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra above 3,000 feet.  It lasts until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Be prepared for snow-covered and slippery roads, reduced visibility, travel delays, and possible chain controls.

Below are the current chain controls in effect:

Interstate 80

  • Eastbound at Applegate
  • Westbound in Truckee

Highway 50

  • Eastbound at Twin Bridges
  • Highway 50 at Meyers

Highway 20 at Bear Valley

You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.

