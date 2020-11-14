OROVILLE, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — At least three people were killed when ten vehicles collided on Highway 99 near Oroville amid a sea of thick fog early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash involved several big rigs and passenger vehicles and also sent two other people to the hospital with minor to major injuries, authorities said.
The cause of the crash, which happened just south of Hinamin Drive near Gridley, was under investigation, although low visibility due to heavy fog in the area was a contributing factor, the CHP said in a statement.
Fog blanketed much of the Sacramento Valley on Saturday morning, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile.
Lingering moisture after Friday’s rain allowed for evaporation into low clouds and fog, according to the National Weather Service.
