STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 2-month old baby is in pediatric intensive care and the father is in police custody accused of child abuse, the Stockton Police Department announced on Friday.
An investigation into the baby’s injuries began on Nov. 11 when UC Davis Medical Center advised police that the baby was admitted with serious injuries and was not expected to survive.
Stockton police said the hospital told them the injuries were consistent with child abuse.
The baby’s father, Matthew Garcia, 24, was arrested Friday and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for felony child abuse.
According to police, the alleged abuse happened at the family’s home along E. Marsh Street, just southwest of Souse Park.
Investigators encourage anyone with information relevant to Garcia and the case to contact the Stockton Police Department.
