LODI (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a liquor store clerk was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Lodi Police Department said on Sunday.
Lodi police said officers responded to Tokay Liquors on E. Lockeford Street at around 11 p.m. on Friday when the clerk, a 59-year-old man, was found unresponsive.
Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.
