DRYTOWN (CBS13) – According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. along Highway 49, just north of Drytown.
Brandon Harris, 43, and Rebecca Swafford, 39, both of Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County, were pronounced dead at the scene along with their family dog. Swafford’s young daughter was also inside the vehicle during the crash and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities responded to the scene and located the family’s Jeep Grand Cherokee with major body damage.
Amador County investigators said the crash happened during the first heavy rainfall of the season and cautioned drivers to be wary of slick road conditions.
